Bountiful polygamy trial delves into Winston Blackmore’s marriage history

A polygamy trial of two men from Bountiful has entered its second week, with the focus on Winston Blackmore’s marriage history.

Sergeant Terry Jacklin presented video evidence in BC’s Cranbrook Supreme Court Monday morning, showcasing an interview between Jacklin and Winston Blackmore.

The interview was recorded following Blackmore’s arrest for polygamy in January of 2009.

It covers the Bountiful resident’s personal history, details on his first wedding and a list documenting allegedly 24 marriages Blackmore was involved with.

In the video, Jacklin goes through each name listed in the document with Blackmore, outlining the believed age of the women when they wed and the number of children they have had since.

Crown expects to call Blackmore’s first wife Jane as a witness Tuesday, along with RCMP Constable Shelley Livingstone.

– Jeff Johnson