Columbia River-Revelstoke independent candidate targeting mainstream party voters

The newest candidate for MLA in Columbia River-Revelstoke is hoping to take as many votes away from traditional parties as possible.

Duncan MacLeod of Kimberley mulled over whether he should run for office for months, joining the election race after the writ dropped.

He feels the current democratic system is broken and wants to appeal to the nearly 50 percent of residents who decided not to vote in the last election.

“Those are a target for me,” MacLeod says. “People who don’t think they can make a difference, who don’t think it makes a difference to vote. A vote for me in this case, with regards to this candidacy, is an attempt to change that.”

MacLeod works as an educator with the Rocky Mountain International Student Program.

He joins five others seeking the role of MLA in the riding, including representatives with the BC NDP, the BC Liberals, The Libertarians, the Green Party and another Independent.

MacLeod feels people representing political parties are ‘silenced’ and having six candidates seeking votes in the riding is healthy for democracy.

– Columbia River Revelstoke Independent candidate, Duncan MacLeod

– Jeff Johnson