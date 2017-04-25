New Executive Director Hired for Cranbrook and District Community Foundation

A long-standing supporter of Cranbrook non-profit organizations has a new role in the community.

Lynette Wray is the new Executive Director of the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation.

She previously spent over ten years with the Canadian Cancer Society and the local Boys and Girls Club.

Wray was interested in bringing her strengths to the foundation, which she says has a unique way of supporting East Kootenay residents through endowment funds.

“Its just such a great way to make a contribution that is going to be available to the community forever,” Wray says. “Its a real unique opportunity to make that long-term contribution.”

The CDCF has helped establish investment funding for the District of Sparwood and other community groups.

Wray starts in her new role on May 1st.

– Jeff Johnson