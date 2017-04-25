First wife of Winston Blackmore talks plural marriages in Cranbrook court

The wife of one of Bountiful`s spiritual leaders took the stand as an ongoing polygamy trial continues in Cranbrook.

Norma Jane Blackmore took the stand in Cranbrook’s BC Supreme Court, giving her account of life in the community of Bountiful from a young age.

She described her upbringing in the community and her celestial marriage to Winston Blackmore back in May 1975.

The two were brought together through an arranged marriage, with Norma claiming she did not know who her partner would be until 10 hours ahead of time.

In her testimony, Crown counsel went through a list of 24 names, which Norma claims are all married to the community`s spiritual leader, Winston Blackmore.

The witness also claimed she was not consulted before Blackmore engaged in the majority of his alleged plural marriages and sometimes found out about a new wife after a wedding happened.

She says the only time she was consulted was when Blackmore allegedly married a woman with a child born outside of marriage.

Winston Blackmore entered a not guilty plea to a charge of practising polygamy.

James Oler has also been charged with polygamy, for allegedly having four wives.

– Jeff Johnson