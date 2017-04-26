Jaffray high school students hosting all candidates forum Wednesday

High school students in Jaffray will get a taste of politics Wednesday night.

The Grade 10 class at Jaffray Elementary Junior Secondary School are hosting an all-candidates forum ahead of the BC election May 9th.

The students will ask questions to the candidates and act as moderators of the event.

The event is open to everyone and questions can be submitted ahead of time or asked from the audience.

Those vying for your vote in Kootenay East will head to another forum at College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus Thursday night.

Columbia River Revelstoke candidates will also meet for a forum Thursday at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere.

– Jeff Johnson