Pedestrian struck in alleged impaired driving collision in Columbia Valley

Columbia Valley RCMP are currently investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and an alleged impaired driver.

Officers were called at 2 AM to Wills Road in Fairmont Hot Springs last week where several people were walking along the side of the road.

A 22-year old female was struck by the hood of the car and was taken to the Invermere District Hospital to treat minor injuries to her leg and torso.

The driver, a 29-year old female, was taken into custody after police noticed she was showing signs of being impaired by alcohol.

Breath samples determined the woman was drunk and charges are pending.

