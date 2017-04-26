Kimberley parents not convinced K to 7 schools needed

Parents in Kimberley are still not convinced changing the age range of schools in the city will benefit their children.

Over 70 people took part in a public hearing for the Rocky Mountain School District’s Long Term Facility Plan — which would change McKim Middle School, along with Marysville and Lindsay Park Elementary to include Kindergarten to Grade 7 students.

Most parents questioned the proposed change, saying it could create a two-tier system for students going to different institutions for the same education.

However, concerned resident Mike Betker doesn’t see the point in the discussion. He believes the school district already has their minds made up.

“If we were truly being heard, they wouldn’t even be contemplating this. If they are going to make a vote and change out entire structure and school system, why not let the public vote?” Betker says. “I don’t think its been research properly. I don’t think we’ve had enough public opinion heard.”

Most parents in attendance complained about the issue, arguing against splitting resources for specialty programs currently housed at McKim and keeping students in town apart from kids their own age.

The K to 7 system, along with new catchment areas for each school, could be in place by September of next year.

SD6 will vote on the plan May 9th.

– Concerned Kimberley resident, Mike Betker



– Jeff Johnson