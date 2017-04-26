Police statements by alleged polygamist subject of voir dire

Statements to police by one of two men accused of polygamy are the subject of a trial within a trial in Cranbrook BC Supreme Court.

Crown Counsel asked Justice Sherri Ann Donegan to embark on a voir dire Wednesday.

The purpose is to determine if statements James Oler made to RCMP in 2005 can be admissible evidence in the proper trial.

Oler is accused of having four wives.

Winston Blackmore is facing trial alongside Oler and allegedly has 24 wives.

In a somewhat unusual move Wednesday, Blackmore and his lawyer were excused from the proceedings.

Defense counsel Blair Suffredine suggested the voir dire did not involve his client who needs to tend to his businesses.

Suffredine says legal issues have virtually bankrupt Blackmore.

– Josh Hoffman