SD6 says K-7 schools in Kimberley ‘not a done deal’

Changes to the age range of schools in Kimberley are not a done deal.

This from the Rocky Mountain School District’s Board of Education, after a public hearing for their long term facility plan was held at McKim Middle School Tuesday night.

Some parents said there was no point in the discussion taking place, feeling that SD6 already has their minds made up about changing McKim, Marysville and Lindsay Park schools to include Kindergarten to Grade 7 students.

But Chairperson Amber Byklum says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I think by people coming out and voicing their opinions in our other communities, I think it will be of the utmost importance for the board to hear from those community members,” Byklum says. “To have the whole board here, all nine trustees is very valuable.”

Byklum says the SD6 Board of Education is divided on the change, so all feedback is needed.

“The board is facing a difficult decision, there are many, many factors that we as a board look at,” Byklum says. “As a trustee, it takes a long time to learn the job and what makes a school district run. Every comment, every person that is here tonight shows the value that they place in their schools and in their community.”

Similar hearings are planned in Invermere and Golden.

The board will vote on the Long Term Facility Plan May 9th.

– Jeff Johnson