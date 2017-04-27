Cranbrook fighting potential mosquito population boom

The high water levels around Cranbrook and the East Kootenay is a cause for concern when it comes to mosquito season.

With the quick snow melt and high creek levels, the city is doing what they can to fight a potential mosquito population boom.

Cranbrook communications officer Chris Zettel explains they have already completed their first treatment of mosquito larvae.

“With so much water being around there’s a real possibility we could have a bad summer.” says Zettel. “I think if we keep treating these areas as best we can and if people can do what they can around their homes and certainly if they see a hot spot with a lot of larvae around, let us know and we can treat those areas.”

Zettel says residents should be mindful of the larvae before they hatch so they can be combatted accordingly.

“Once they turn into full adults and start to fly it’s too late.” explains Zettel. “You need to treat them at the larval stage.”

The city will continue to combat mosquito larvae by foot.

Zettel adds residents can do their part in combating the pests by eliminating standing water around your home including gutters and bird feeders.

Residents are enouraged to call the Mosquito Hotline at 250-421-1294 to report potential development sites or for more information regarding the Mosquito Control Program.

– Chris Zettel, City of Cranbrook corporate communications officer

– Devin Howard