All candidates forums continue in local ridings Thursday

The College of the Rockies Student’s Association will host Kootenay East party nominees 5 to 7:30 PM at the Cranbrook campus.

All candidates forums continue in our two local ridings Thursday.

The event will see the NDP’s Randal Macnair, Tom Shypitka of the BC Liberals, Libertarian Keith Komar, and Yvonne Prest of the Green Party participate.

Invermere’s David Thompson Secondary School will host the Columbia River-Revelstoke candidates.

Doors open at 6 PM with a full roster of participants.

Doug Clovechok of the BC Liberals, the NDP’s Gerry Taft, Green Party candidate Samson Boyer, Libertarian Rylan Kashuba, and the riding’s two independents, Justin Hooles and Duncan MacLeod are all expected to attend.

– Josh Hoffman