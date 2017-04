Elk Valley RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing Elkford man.

Mounties want to speak to the owner of a brown 2005 Buick Century four door sedan with the BC license plate TSP 151.

Police say the man and vehicle have not been seen since Monday in Fernie and they just want to confirm his safety.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle, you are asked to call the Elk Valley detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

– Josh Hoffman