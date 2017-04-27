WHL Board approves sale of Kootenay ICE

The Western Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Kootenay ICE.

The Board met Thursday and voted unanimously in favour of the Chynoweth family transferring ownership to Winnipeg entrepreneur Greg Fettes and hockey executive Matt Cockell.

The decision marks the end of an era as the Chynoweths have owned the organization since 1995 and have been associated with the league for 45 years.

Fettes is the founder of 24-7 Intouch, a global customer service outsourcing company with over 8000 employees in 14 sites around the world.

Cockell, who is a three-year veteran of the WHL, previously served as Vice President, Corporate Partnerships for True North Sports and Entertainment and also has over 17 years of hockey experience with Hockey Canada.

In a press release league commissioner Ron Robison said, “The WHL is fortunate to have attracted a high calibre ownership group to take over the operation of the Kootenay ICE franchise.”

On behalf of the WHL Board of Governors I would like to thank the Chynoweth family for their long-standing service and extraordinary contributions to the WHL and we look forward to the City of Cranbrook and Kootenay region embracing the new ownership group.”

– Josh Hoffman