Local steelworkers union upset with lack of protection from BC government

The United Steelworkers local 1-405 says BC premier Christy Clark is doing nothing to save at risk jobs in our region.

The union’s Jeff Bromley says the tariffs of 20% or more on softwood lumber by the U-S causes harm to many local members and companies.

“Here in the Kootenays there is approximately 1000 jobs related to softwood lumber between the workers in the mills to the guys and gals that drive the trucks to those that work out in the bush.” explains Bromley. “It’s a huge impact.”

He believes the BC liberals are simply making “political hay” out of the issue at a time where jobs need to be protected.

“I believe the governments role is to protect industry.” says Bromley. “Especially the softwood lumber industry within our region and within our province and I don’t think this government’s done that whatsoever.”

He says Christy Clark and the Liberals need to stop attacking Steelworkers and worry about protecting jobs.

Clark says if re-elected she will go to Washington to protect local jobs that are very important to the Kootenay’s softwood lumber industry.

– Jeff Bromley, United Steelworkers Local 1-405 fincancial secretary

– Devin Howard