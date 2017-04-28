Invasive plants group wants Kimberley to use goats, not chemicals

Goats can be just as, if not more, effective as chemicals when it comes to fighting invasive plants in Kimberley.
So says the Vahana Nature Rehabilitation’s Cailey Chase who is calling on the City to use the animals to remove noxious weeds instead of environmentally unfriendly sprays.
Chase says it’s been proven for at least 20 years that goats can get the job done and the practice is not only more eco-friendly but it improves local soil quality.
She would like to see a large resident herd of goats eating plants annually around Kimberley, Meadowbrook, and Wycliffe.
Chase adds if the City has its own herd, instead of hiring one from somewhere else in Canada, it would save costs.
She suggests it’s roughly $1,000/day to use a herd, nearly the same cost as a contractor spraying chemicals.
– Josh Hoffman
– Vahana Nature Rehabilitation’s Cailey Chase