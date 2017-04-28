New one-stop flight to connect Cranbrook to Victoria

East Kootenay residents will soon have another option to travel from this side of the Province to the other.

Pacific Coastal has announced they’ll be adding a new one stop, same plane service between Cranbrook and Victoria as of June 5th.

Director of Business Development Kevin Boothroyd says they believe the route will be well received by East Kootenay residents.

Boothroyd says they’ve seen growth in the Cranbrook market and with other schedule changes being made they had an opportunity to create the link.

The connector leaves Cranbrook at 3:30 PM MDT, arriving in Kelowna at 3:25 PDT, and reaching the final destination of Victoria at 4:50 PDT.

Pacific Coastal flies to 14 airports and connects over 50 destinations in BC.

– Josh Hoffman

– Pacific Coastal’s Kevin Boothroyd