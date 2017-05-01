Cranbrook program provides low-income families with a computer

Three local organizations are looking to bridge the digital divide in Cranbrook.

Low-income families in the city will now have an opportunity to receive a computer for their homes through the Computer Donation Program.

The chamber of commerce has teamed up with Kootenay Computer and the Salvation Army to give computers low-income families that may need one.

All of the computers are fully refurbished with new operating systems, software and virus protection.

Residents can avail themselves of the program by contacting the Salvation Army at (250) 426-3612.

– Devin Howard