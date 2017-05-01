Campaign trail brings Premier Clark through East Kootenay

Premier Christy Clark spent Sunday visiting small businesses throughout our two local ridings.

The BC Liberal leader made stops in Invermere, Fairmount Hot Springs, Kimberley and Cranbrook to tell voters her party is the only one that will protect jobs in resource industries like forestry and mining.

Speaking in Kimberley, Clark suggested she is seeing a lot more support this election in the NDP ruled Columbia River – Revelstoke riding.

She believes there are several reasons for the difference as people actually believe the Liberals can win the riding, voters believe in new candidate Doug Clovechuk, and local constituents care about jobs.

Clovechuk is trying to change constituents’ minds after 12 years of NDP MLA Norm Macdonald representing the riding.

Invermere Mayor Gerry Taft is running to succeed Macdonald, who isn’t seeking re-election.

Clark didn’t seemed discouraged during her visits to local small businesses after an awkward run-in with a voter at a grocery store in North Vancouver last week where a woman named Linda was caught on video telling the premier she would never vote for her.

Clark suggests most of the feedback she receives from voters is positive and says people are polite and generous everywhere she goes.

Clark says its important to continue to visit small businesses because they are the backbone of BC’s economy, and that’s evident in Kimberley.

She says it used to be a mining town and its been small business and tourism that’s rescued a lot of jobs in the community.

Not everyone shrugged off last week’s incident though as local woman Barb Mooney held a sign outside Clark’s stop in Kimberley that read “I’m Linda”.

The phrase “I am Linda” was trending on social media throughout the province this weekend.

Mooney, who has lived in Cranbrook for 20 years, says the Liberals are self-serving and do not base their decision on the best interests of British Columbians.

Clark continued to talk up the local Liberal candidates as she continued her tour through our region with a stop in Cranbrook Sunday evening.

The party head threw her support behind first time candidate Tom Shypitka is looking to replace outgoing Kootenay-East MLA, and Energy and Mines Minister, Bill Bennett.

Clark also expressed her gratitude for Bennett who has represented Kootenay – East in Victoria since 2001.

She said working with Bennett has been one of the great joys of being premier and the province is going to miss him.

Clark went on to tout BC as having the number one economy in Canada with the lowest unemployment rate since 1976.

– Josh Hoffman

– BC Premier Christy Clark on Columbia River-Revelstoke riding