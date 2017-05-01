Cranbrook high school law class getting valuable experience with “Bountiful” cases

A Cranbrook high school law class is trading in their text books for the court room.

Grade 12 students at Mount Baker Secondary have been making regular visits to the local court house.

That’s because two trials of national interest involving members of the polygamous community Bountiful have taken place since last fall.

A hearing commenced last November with three people charged with removing a child from Canada for sexual purposes.

It resulted in two of three of the accused being found guilty.

Student Sierra Blackwell says it’s been an amazing experience to get such insight into the legal system.

She says in the classroom they discuss theory work on specific cases but getting a first hand experience inside the courtroom is much more engaging for her and her classmates.

Blackwell, who is working as a teacher’s assistant in the law class this semester after initially taking the course last semester, plans to eventually become a lawyer.