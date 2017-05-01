Cranbrook high school law class getting valuable experience with “Bountiful” cases

A Cranbrook high school law class is trading in their text books for the court room.
Grade 12 students at Mount Baker Secondary have been making regular visits to the local court house.
A hearing commenced last November with three people charged with removing a child from Canada for sexual purposes.
It resulted in two of three of the accused being found guilty.
Student Sierra Blackwell says it’s been an amazing experience to get such insight into the legal system.
She says in the classroom they discuss theory work on specific cases but getting a first hand experience inside the courtroom is much more engaging for her and her classmates.
Blackwell, who is working as a teacher’s assistant in the law class this semester after initially taking the course last semester, plans to eventually become a lawyer.
The trial of Winston Blackmore and James Oler, who both face one count of practicing polygamy, continues in Cranbrook BC Supreme court Monday.
– Josh Hoffman
– Grade 12 Mount Baker Student Sierra Blackwell