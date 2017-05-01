 Skip to Content
Cranbrook high school law class getting valuable experience with “Bountiful” cases

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
May 01, 2017 11:38 am
A Cranbrook high school law class is trading in their text books for the court room.

Grade 12 students at Mount Baker Secondary have been making regular visits to the local court house.

That’s because two trials of national interest involving members of the polygamous community Bountiful have taken place since last fall.

A hearing commenced last November with three people charged with removing a child from Canada for sexual purposes.

It resulted in two of three of the accused being found guilty.

Student Sierra Blackwell says it’s been an amazing experience to get such insight into the legal system.

She says in the classroom they discuss theory work on specific cases but getting a first hand experience inside the courtroom is much more engaging for her and her classmates.

Blackwell, who is working as a teacher’s assistant in the law class this semester after initially taking the course last semester, plans to eventually become a lawyer.

She believes by witnessing such high profile cases it helps students become more interested in the subject of law and adds they’re very lucky to get the extra education.

The trial of Winston Blackmore and James Oler, who both face one count of practicing polygamy, continues in Cranbrook BC Supreme court Monday.

– Josh Hoffman

– Grade 12 Mount Baker Student Sierra Blackwell

