Kimberley RCMP kept busy with speeding, erratic drivers

Kimberley RCMP had to think fast on local roadways this weekend.

Officers observed a truck travelling south between Kimberley and Marysville without licence plates Saturday afternoon.

Police attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

It was located shortly after abandoned near the Trap and Skeet club on Highway 95A.

RCMP, with the help of a dog team, did locate the driver who is known to police and now faces charges of flight from police and dangerous driving.

Later on , Mounties witnessed another car speeding north of Marysville.

The driver ran from the vehicle into a wooded after officers tried to pull them over.

A small amount of drugs and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle which was seized.

The driver was not found but a warrant is being issued for their arrest.

Kimberley RCMP also observed a truck driving erratically on Ross St. earlier that morning.

A traffic stop was done just after 2AM Saturday and officers noted the driver of the truck had signs of being drunk.

The truck was impounded and the driver’s license was suspended for three days.

Also, around 1:30PM Saturday, police received a report of a vehicle driving on the Northstar Rails to Trails in Marysville, which is prohibited under municipal bylaws.

The driver was charged.

– Josh Hoffman