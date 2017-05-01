Local organizations working together to fight invasive species

The BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Organization want to do their part in helping fight invasive species in the East Kootenay.

Mike Gall is a spokesperson for the organization and says in order to experience quality backcountry, everybody has to do their part in fighting off the pesky plants.

Gall was in Cranbrook last week to speak at the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council meeting and says working together is vital.

“Working with the [East Kootenay Invasive Species] council to do a workshop for us on the recognition and awareness of invasive species that we might have in the areas that we’re going to in the backcountry so we can be watchdogs or guardians to be on the lookout for those things.” says Gall.

He says they are hoping to team up with the EKISC to tackle the intruding plants.

“They reccomended that we join their organization as a member and obviously we would like to do that.” explains Gall. “We’re kind of building bridges so we can all be working towards the same goals.”

Gall concluded by saying ecological biodiversity is critical to backcountry in the East Kootenay and invasive species are the biggest threat to diverse rural land.

– Devin Howard