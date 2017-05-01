New ICE owners plan to invest into club, community

The new owners of the Kootenay ICE plan to invest in the team and the community. So says Matt Cockell, one of two people who are taking over operations of the Cranbrook based Western Hockey League franchise. The WHL unanimously voted in favour last week to transfer ownership from the Chynoweth family to Cockell and his business partner Greg Fettes.

Cockell, who will assume the role of President and General Manager, says he and Fettes look forward to consulting with local stakeholders, organization staff and players to make this franchise a success in the East Kootenay.

He suggests they want to keep the team in the region for the long term.

Cockell says at the end of the day, the way they are looking at it is, this is Cranbrook’s team.

The new co-owner admits they wouldn’t be embarking on this venture if they didn’t believe if they couldn’t make it a success in the Key City.

He points out the areas they want to invest in the most are improving the experience for fans and players and they look forward to receiving feedback on how they can do it.

Cockell goes on to say, on the business side, they plan to add new positions in the organization to help with the changes.

He adds, on the hockey operations side, they are fortunate all key staff are under contract for another year and they plan to work closely with them.

The former WHL player says they’re very excited with the preparations of Director of Scouting Garnet Kazuik ahead of next month’s WHL Bantam Draft.

The ICE select second overall, and Cockell believes they are ready to add important pieces to franchise.

– Josh Hoffman

– Co-owner, President, GM Matt Cockell