Voir dire evidence deemed admissible in polygamy trial

Evidence being mulled over in a voir dire has been deemed admissible in the ongoing polygamy in Cranbrook.

Justice Sherri Ann Donegan ruled Monday statements made by James Oler to police in 2005 and 2006 were voluntary beyond a reasonable doubt.

The statements were the subject of a trial within a trial last week but will be allowed as evidence in the proper trial.

Three witnesses, all former or current police officers, discussed approaching Oler as they began an investigation into reports of sexual exploitation of a minor by an authority figure.

Justice Sherri Ann Donegan said Oler was in control of his decision and officers not engage in any trickery or act untoward or suspicious to the accused.

Oler and Winston Blackmore, who are both connected to the community of Bountiful, are currently on trial as both face one count of practicing polygamy.

– Josh Hoffman