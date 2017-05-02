15 year old charged after Cranbrook Mountie assaulted

A party gone wrong at Idlewild has led to charges against a 15 year old female.

On April 30, 2017, Cranbrook general duty members received a call about a party at Idlewild Park.

RCMP was advised that there were several youths along with a camp fire in the park. On arrival it was noted that 6 persons were sitting around the fire.

Cranbrook members approached the group and noted open liquor along with drug paraphernalia on a table nearby.

Police advised that the park was to be closed and that they had to leave. Most of the group was co-operative as they poured out open liquor.

One of the partiers was less than pleased at being told to leave and began to yell and swear at police.

The police officer advised her to walk away and to leave with her friends. She neglected to take the police officers advice and continued to yell and scream.

Police arrested the 15 year old and as they were handcuffing her and taking her to their vehicle she began to kick and pull away from officers.

At one point she kicked the officer in the face and chest. She also threatened to kill the police officer.

She was eventually placed in the police vehicle and lodged in cells.

Charges of assault police officer and uttering threats are being recommended for the 15 year old resident of Cranbrook.

– Cranbrook RCMP release