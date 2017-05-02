Kimberley struggling to get smokers to butt out of Platzl

The City of Kimberley is struggling to get smokers to butt out of the downtown.

City Council introduced a new bylaw last year to ban smoking in the Platzl, the centre of the community that is lined by restaurants and businesses.

Mayor Don McCormick says part of the issue is alcohol and outside patios lead to people lighting up.

He adds it’s hard to enforce any rules on evenings and weekends because bylaw officers aren’t working.

The Mayor suggests the key to any bylaw is enforcement and they will look at increasing signage for tourists and focusing officers’ efforts in specific areas.

Council initially admitted the bylaw would be difficult to enforce.

The issue returned to Council this month due to concerns from a local business.

– Josh Hoffman

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick