NDP raises Kootenay East Liberal candidate’s troubled business history

The BC NDP is drawing attention to the Kootenay East Liberal candidate not paying nearly $150,000 in taxes or bills linked to a failed business.
The party is bringing up past the business problems of Tom Shypitka only a week before British Columbians head to the polls.
The New Democrats suggest Shypitka, who currently works as a financial advisor, failed to pay more than $147,000 in property tax, utility bills and GST over a seven year period leading up to the collapse of his business – Finnegans Wake Sports Pub & Grill – in 2011.
The Liquor Control Branch reportedly called the bar a “continuing problem.”
Shypitka responded to Monday’s attack by saying the news isn’t much of a secret in the area and the tactic shows how desperate the NDP are in Kootenay East.
More reaction from Shypitka to come.
– Josh Hoffman