Shypitka says NDP “desperate” by highlighting past business troubles

Kootenay East Liberal candidate Tom Shypitka says the NDP are desperate if they’re bringing up his past business troubles.

The BC New Democrats put out a release Monday highlighting the fact Shypitka did not pay $147,000 in property tax, utility bills and GST before his business, Finnegans Wake Sports Pub & Grill, collapsed in 2011.

Shypitka, who was elected a Cranbrook City Councillor in 2014, says the financial failures are no secret in the community and he’s always been transparent about it.

He says it’s no surprise or coincidence that the NDP and Kootenay East candidate Randal Macnair have stooped to this level, and apparently they’ll do anything to win.

Shypitka, who now works as a financial adviser, admits the failed business venture was a regrettable experience but he’s moved forward with integrity and made positive changes.

The local Liberal nominee actually referenced the Winston Churchill quote, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

He believes he’s achieved that by being elected to municipal government and by working with several local groups and charities.

Shypitka suggests the NDP have shown they have an obvious lack of integrity.

The attack by the NDP this week also suggested Shypitka’s former bar was the subject of at least nine liquor licensing infractions for serving after hours and failing to check IDs.

The establishment was reportedly described by the Liquor Control Branch as a “continuing problem”.

Shypitka admits most of those accusations are true but some of the infractions were overturned.

The NDP suggests they resurrected Shypitka’s past because he’s campaigning on the suggestion he’s responsible financially and they indicate his past shows otherwise.

– Josh Hoffman

– Kootenay East Liberal candidate Tom Shypitka