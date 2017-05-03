Ktunaxa Nation fighting against opioid crisis

The Ktunaxa Nation is doing what they can to fight the opioid crisis First Nations leaders in BC are calling an emergency.

Grand Chief Edward John of the First Nations Summit says there is no data available to tell how serious the issue is, but there is no time to wait and they need to act now.

Urban services manager for Ktunaxa Nation Rachael Nicholas says there are steps being taken in the East Kootenay to fight the crisis including a recovery house for indigenous people.

She says a drug known as W-18 is coming in from Alberta and is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

“In November 2016 we opened up a recovery house.” says Nicholas. “It has four beds for aboriginal people either before treatment or after treatment.”

Nicholas says the recovery house is a safe place to be while waiting as treatment centres can take months to get into.

“The recovery house allows people a safe place to live for up to six months to focus on their sobriety in order to get into a treatment program to extend their sobriety long term.”

– Rachael Nicholas, Ktunaxa Nation urban services manager

– Devin Howard