Its back to business as usual for storeowners and resident’s near Kimberley’s platzl, after being evacuated due to a gas leak.

Both the city’s Fire Department and Fortis were on site and evacuated the 200 block of Spokane Street for safety measures.

According to the city’s Operations Department, a gas line broke on Spokane Street near Wallinger Wednesday afternoon, causing the issue.

That leak was dealt with around 4 pm Wednesday afternoon.

– Jeff Johnson

(Photo courtesy of Eric Forbes)