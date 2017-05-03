Kimberley RCMP seeking suspect in gas station robbery

Police are searching for a male who robbed the Shell Station Tuesday night (May 2) around 7:00 pm.

A male entered the store and asked for cigarettes, he then said his card was on his bike and went outside.

He came back in and gave the clerk a note.

In the note he demanded money and claimed to have a weapon.

No weapon was observed nor is it believed there was one.

The subject left with cigarettes and a Cliff Bar.

The male departed on a bicycle and is described as 5’2”, black hoody and pants and a blond goatee.

Police were able to obtain a photo of the male from a neighboring business that he attended prior to the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information please contact Crimestoppers or Kimberley RCMP.

– Kimberley RCMP release