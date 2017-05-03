Kimberley RCMP seeking suspect in gas station robbery

Police are searching for a male who robbed the Shell Station Tuesday night (May 2) around 7:00 pm.
A male entered the store and asked for cigarettes, he then said his card was on his bike and went outside.
He came back in and gave the clerk a note.
In the note he demanded money and claimed to have a weapon.
No weapon was observed nor is it believed there was one.
The subject left with cigarettes and a Cliff Bar.
The male departed on a bicycle and is described as 5’2”, black hoody and pants and a blond goatee.
Police were able to obtain a photo of the male from a neighboring business that he attended prior to the robbery.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information please contact Crimestoppers or Kimberley RCMP.
– Kimberley RCMP release