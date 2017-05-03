Mayor Pratt introduces new ICE owners to business community

Cranbrook’s Mayor says it’s time to move on from the dark cloud that hung over the city and it’s WHL franchise.

Lee Pratt created an opportunity for the new owners of the Kootenay ICE to meet with members of the local business community Tuesday night.

Matt Cockell and Greg Fettes were greeted by approximately 60 locals in an effort to show the City, it’s businesses and fans are behind them.

Pratt suggests there’s quite the buzz around the community right now.

He declares it’s the beginning of a new time, “a new ICE age”, so they want to show Cockell and Fettes the city is supportive.

The Cranrook Mayor goes on to say after much uncertainty the last six years about whether the team was going to be relocated or not they want to put those concerns to bed.