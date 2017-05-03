Mayor Pratt introduces new ICE owners to business community

Cranbrook’s Mayor says it’s time to move on from the dark cloud that hung over the city and it’s WHL franchise.
Lee Pratt created an opportunity for the new owners of the Kootenay ICE to meet with members of the local business community Tuesday night.
Pratt suggests there’s quite the buzz around the community right now.
He declares it’s the beginning of a new time, “a new ICE age”, so they want to show Cockell and Fettes the city is supportive.
The Cranrook Mayor goes on to say after much uncertainty the last six years about whether the team was going to be relocated or not they want to put those concerns to bed.
Pratt says he’s excited with the energy coming into the organization but the East Kootenay needs to do its part as well.
He believes the community and fans have a responsibility to show the league the ICE can be a viable organization in Cranbrook.
The WHL approved the transfer of ownership from the Chynoweth family to Cockell and Fettes last week.
The new operators says they are committed to keeping the ICE in Cranbrook and bringing a new experience to players and fans.
– Josh Hoffman
