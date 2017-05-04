Cranbrook group calls for increase to community’s living wage

Cranbrook’s living wage is in desperate need of an update.

This from the Cranbrook Social Planning Society following a report released by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, documenting the current living wage for multiple communities across the province.

Donna Brady-Fields with the society says the current wage of $14.16 an hour was calculated five years ago and could be much higher.

She says an update is needed due to the economic state of our region.

The living wage was the focus of a meeting by Cranbrook’s Poverty Reduction Committee Wednesday

Brady-Fields says having the proper value identified can help with establishing measures to support Cranbrook’s working poor and families in need.

– Donna Brady-Fields, Cranbrook Social Planning Society

– Jeff Johnson