ICE select POE prospect with second overall pick

The Kootenay ICE have selected centreman Connor McClennon second overall in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Wainwright, Alberta native played for POE Academy in Kelowna this past season, racking up 45 goals and 54 assists in 30 games in the CSSBHL.

Director of Scouting Garnet Kazuik made the announcement this morning live from Calgary.

Last year the ICE selected winger Peyton Krebs first overall in the draft, which creates the opportunity for a powerhouse top line in Kootenay for the years to come.

– Devin Howard