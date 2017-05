If you are breaking out the boats and campers for the summer, RCMP want to make sure all your equipment is functioning properly on the road.

Police will be on the lookout this month for drivers who have burnt out lights on their trailers.

Mounties say it’s a popular time of year for residents to take their summer toys out of storage and officers will be bringing any faulty bulbs to drivers’ attention.

Failure to address the issue could result in a 109 dollar fine.

– Devin Howard