Clark responds to USW Local 1405 criticism

BC’s Liberal leader is responding to criticism from our local United Steelworkers Union.

Christy Clark called out USW’s International President Leo Gerard for previously appearing alongside US President Donald Trump following Washington’s decision to implement 20 per cent tariffs on softwood lumber.

The USW Local 1405, which represents 1000 employees in the Kootenay forestry industry, said Clark was playing politics and wasn’t concerned about protecting local jobs.

Clark told the Drive/B104 newsroom her party is the only one in BC that will fight for jobs.

She says there’s two things about this area, the Steelworkers union – which she suggests has BC NDP leader John Horgan on a very short leash – stood with Trump when he called the BC Forestry industry a disgrace.

She claims Horgan’s primary funders are the same people working with Trump to wreck the industry.

The Liberal leader adds her plans to ban the movement of thermal coal through BC which will open up room for metallurgical coal which would benefit workers in the Elk Valley as Teck could move more product out of its mines.

The USW responded to Clark’s criticism by saying she is attacking their union because she wants to distract from the fact that the BC Liberals have been the most corporate government in North America.

– Josh Hoffman

– BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark