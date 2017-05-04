Gas main installation in Cranbrook affecting traffic on 7th Avenue South

Fortis BC will be completing a new gas main installation in Cranbrook on the corner of 7th Avenue South and 2nd Street South Thursday.

Traffic will remain open on 7th Avenue South but will be reduced to single-lane alternating for the duration of the work until about 4pm.

Please respect and obey all signage and direction of the flaggers. It is so important for drivers to be aware of their presence. Please slow down to give these personnel the space they need to be safe.

The City of Cranbrook is committed not only to the safety of the public but to the safety of our staff. Thank you for remembering their safety as well as your own as you drive through construction zones.

– The City of Cranbrook