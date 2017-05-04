Crown closes case against alleged polygamists

Justice Sherri Ann Donegan had some housekeeping to attend to Wednesday before Crown could close their case against two Bountiful men charged with polygamy. Donegan approved three amendments to the indictment of Winston Blackmore and James Oler Wednesday. The changes saw spelling corrections to the names of one of the alleged wives of Blackmore and one of the alleged wives of Oler.

Another amendment added the name of a fifth wife to the allegations against Oler.Blackmore is accused of having 24 wives.