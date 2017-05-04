Crown closes case against alleged polygamists

Justice Sherri Ann Donegan had some housekeeping to attend to Wednesday before Crown could close their case against two Bountiful men charged with polygamy.
Donegan approved three amendments to the indictment of Winston Blackmore and James Oler Wednesday.
The changes saw spelling corrections to the names of one of the alleged wives of Blackmore and one of the alleged wives of Oler.
Donegan said crown can make a new application after the verdict, if it is necessary.
However, the BC Supreme Court judge said the application must be reframed so crown and the co-accused can clearly understand what counsel is seeking and what the legal basis is.
Oler is expected to file a similar application.
Special Prosecutor Peter Wilson suggested in his closing arguments that marriage records, police statements and testimony proved Winston Blackmore and James Oler are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
– Josh Hoffman