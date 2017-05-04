 Skip to Content
Crown closes case against alleged polygamists

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
May 04, 2017 05:23 am
Justice Sherri Ann Donegan had some housekeeping to attend to Wednesday before Crown could close their case against two Bountiful men charged with polygamy.

Donegan approved three amendments to the indictment of Winston Blackmore and James Oler Wednesday.

The changes saw spelling corrections to the names of one of the alleged wives of Blackmore and one of the alleged wives of Oler.

Another amendment added the name of a fifth wife to the allegations against Oler.Blackmore is accused of having 24 wives.

Justice Donegan then delayed an application by Blackmore’s lawyer to stay the charges against his client.Blair Suffredine is alleging abuse of process regarding the crown’s evidence used in the prosecution.

Donegan said crown can make a new application after the verdict, if it is necessary.

However, the BC Supreme Court judge said the application must be reframed so crown and the co-accused can clearly understand what counsel is seeking and what the legal basis is.

Oler is expected to file a similar application.

Special Prosecutor Peter Wilson suggested in his closing arguments that marriage records, police statements and testimony proved Winston Blackmore and James Oler are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

– Josh Hoffman

