Defense enters closing arguments in polygamy trial

On Thursday, Winston Blackmore’s lawyer questioned the reliability of marriage and personal records found on a Mormon church ranch in Texas in 2008.

Blair Suffredine suggests some of the documents are inaccurate and inconsistent.

He also told the court that “criminal polygamy” should be defined and the term is capable of being very broad or narrow.

Suffredine also argued Crown should not only have to prove the existence of plural marriages but that a conjugal relationship with each was sustained – which he says they did not.

He says there is no insight into the extent of the relationship Blackmore had with these women.

Joseph Doyle is acting as the Amicus Curiae- or friend of the court – because James Oler is representing himself in the hearing.

Doyle echoes concerns about the reliability of the records and suggests the Crown has not provided evidence to prove Oler practised polygamy.

Doyle argues some records seem to have been created up to 10 years after the event being documented took place and other records are simply missing.

He suggests the prosecution only offered a snapshot of 12 days worth of events over a 26 year period.

Doyle adds practicing polygamy is not the same as entering multiple marriages and the Crown’s case is largely based on hearsay.

Blackmore is accused of having 24 wives while Oler allegedly married five women.

– Josh Hoffman