The 2017 WHL Bantam Draft is Thursday in Calgary and the Kootenay ICE have the second overall pick.

Last year the ICE had the first pick which lead to the selection of the promising left winger Peyton Krebs.

This year it’s the Prince Albert Raiders who have the top pick.

Some of this years top prospects include defenseman Kaiden Guhle and Aiden De La Gorgendiere as well as centres Connor McClennon and Ethan Bowen.

A live stream of the draft will start at 8:30AM on www.whl.ca/draft

– Devin Howard