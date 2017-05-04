Tie Lake boaters asked to obey no-wake zone

The RDEK is making a plea to boaters to obey a voluntary no-wake zone at Tie Lake until high water levels drop.

The Regional District says the popular recreation site is often the first lake people head to in early spring, however the water is still extremely high and the dam remains at risk.Engineering Services Manager Brian Funke says currently, within their gauge, levels are at 13.5″ of flow through the weir. Levels are slowly decreasing after peaking at 16″ a few weeks ago.