Tie Lake boaters asked to obey no-wake zone

The RDEK is making a plea to boaters to obey a voluntary no-wake zone at Tie Lake until high water levels drop.
The Regional District says the popular recreation site is often the first lake people head to in early spring, however the water is still extremely high and the dam remains at risk.Engineering Services Manager Brian Funke says currently, within their gauge, levels are at 13.5″ of flow through the weir.
Levels are slowly decreasing after peaking at 16″ a few weeks ago.
Funke says they still want to see further reduction before the voluntary no-wake zone is lifted.Beyond the infrastructure there are sensitive shoreline habitats and nesting grounds that could sustain damage.
The RDEK sandbagged and then added additional reinforcement to Tie Lake Dam several weeks ago.
Fixing the dam is a priority project for the Regional District of East Kootenay.
They recently announced earlier this year they would be putting $260,000 into the structure, which would cover 80% of necessary upgrades.
– Josh Hoffman
– RDEK Engineering Services Manager Brian Funke