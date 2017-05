Emergency preparedness fairs will be held in communities throughout the East Kootenay this weekend.

Life Kits will be available at the events which are home information packages that contain all critical information first responders need when responding to a call.

Saturday the fair will be at the Windermere Fire Hall from 10 AM to 4 PM followed by a second fair on Sunday in Cranbrook from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Emergency Preparedness Week runs across the country from May 7th to 13th.

– Devin Howard