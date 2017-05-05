Drug 100x stronger than fentanyl found in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook First Nations Policing Unit (FNP) and local RCMP are advising the public that a drug believed to be 100x more powerful than fentanyl has been detected in the Key City.

Police say medical studies show the naloxone antidote will have minimal to no effect on what’s being called W18.

The FNP officers initially became aware of fentanyl in 2015 and say they observed a crisis in the making with overdoses being reported by the Blood Tribal Police in Southern Alberta and in the Lower Mainland.

Officers attempted to avert the crisis within Ktunaxa First Nation communities by embarking on an awareness campaign.

They say presentations were well received by each of the four Ktunaxa bands and they’ll continue through 2017.

Cranbrook RCMP says all of their officers are aware of the dangers of fentanyl and are trained in administering the naloxone nasal spray.

– Josh Hoffman