Judge rules against BC NDP candidate Taft in defamation case

The Supreme Court of British Columbia has ruled against the BC NDP candidate in Columbia River – Revelstoke in a defamation case.

Justice Gary Weatherill awarded $75,000 to wildlife activist Devin Kazakoff Thursday following online comments made by Gerry Taft in January 2016.

Taft, who is currently the Mayor of Invermere and is running for the New Democrats in next week’s provincial election, was responding to an article posted to social media suggesting Cranbrook’s 2015 deer cull was conducted in a cruel manner.

The article was signed by four contact persons including Kazzakoff.

In his post, Taft suggested Kazzakoff shouldn’t be trusted and referred to him as a convicted felon after Kazzakoff was found guilty of mischief for destroying traps used in Kimberley’s deer cull in 2014.

However, Kazzakoff did receive a conditional discharge.

In his ruling Thursday, Justice Weatherill said when Taft’s conduct regarding the central issues in this action came to be examined, he became confrontational, argumentative, and often launched into campaign-style monologues in an effort to validate his actions.

Weatherill went on to note, evidence regarding his state of mind towards the plaintiff as well as his understanding of and motivation for the contents of his January 13, 2016 post to be overly rehearsed and disingenuous.

