Firefighters in Cranbrook are actioning an early morning fire on Slater Road.

The fire reportedly began just after Midnight, with a building completely engulfed shortly afterwards.

Fire crews have remained on scene throughout the morning to deal with the blaze.

At this time, the extent of the damages are not known.

The Drive and B104 will have more details as they become available.

– Jeff Johnson

(Photo of the building fire courtesy of Keon Chung.)