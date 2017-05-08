NDP’s Horgan absent from Kootenays this election: Bennett

The former MLA for Kootenay East says BC NDP leader John Horgan has been noticeably absent from the riding this election campaign.

Bill Bennett, who is still the province’s Minister for Mines and Energy, says Liberal Leader Christy Clark has toured through our region twice since March but Horgan has been no where to be found ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

Bennett served the riding since 2001 and suggests Horgan’s decision not to visit the Kootenays is a clear indication what the NDP’s priorities would be if Horgan is elected Premier.

However, Kootenay East NDP candidate Randal Macnair says Horgan and the New Democrats have a full understanding of the issues in this riding.

Macnair says the BC NDP leader has been to the mines in the Elk Valley, he’s been to the local mills and he’s visited the schools that need replacing in our area.

Horgan, and many members of the NDP, did visit the area last September.

Macnair goes on to claim the reason Clark has been here so much recently is because the Liberals know they’ve failed rural BC.

– Josh Hoffman

– Former Kootenay East Liberal MLA Bill Bennett