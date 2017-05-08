Boil water notice issued for Kimberley

All Kimberley residents are now being advised to boil their water.

A Water Quality Advisory issued by the city on Friday was upgraded to a boil water notice Sunday afternoon, affecting everyone in town.

The notice was issued following recent testing which showed the water quality was poor due to increased cloudiness caused by the Spring run-off.

Interior Health is recommending that all tap water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute before use.

– Jeff Johnson / The City of Kimberley