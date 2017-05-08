Polygamy trial adjourned, judgement date to be fixed Friday

A BC Supreme Court judge will fix a judgement date Friday in the case of two Bountiful men charged with polygamy.

Justice Sherri Ann Donegan adjourned the trial of Winston Blackmore and James Oler last Friday.

She will hold a hearing by phone to determine when the verdict of the Mormon fundamentalists who each face one count of practising polygamy.

Blackmore is accused of having 24 wives over a 25 year period.

Oler allegedly married five women between 1983 and 2005.

Crown gave their closing arguments last week, submitting marriage records, police statements and testimony prove beyond a reasonable doubt the two are guilty.

– Josh Hoffman