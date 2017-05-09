ILMA unsure how US tariffs will impact East Kootenay mills

A BC lumber association says its too early to tell what impact a US border tariff will have on East Kootenay mills.

Brian Simpson with the Interior Lumber Manufacturers Association spoke to the Regional District of East Kootenay about current challenges members of their organization are facing with forest policies, including a 20 percent tariff at the US border.

He says there’s no question a duty at the border will have an effect on local production, but its hard to tell how it will play out long-term.

“Members ship anywhere from 15 to 70 per cent of their production to the United States,” Simpson says. “The US is always going to be one of our major markets and so its a concern. That’s partly offset with the dollar the way it is right now and the price of lumber is quite good. So it helps to some degree, but there’s more to come with that. Its so uncertain.”

Simpson says the trade dispute over lumber has lasted for decades, but both countries need cooperation for their industries to thrive.

He says there’s been lots of discussions on how new duties could affect business in the province, causing companies to tighten their belt.

– Interior Lumber Manufacturers Association, Brian Simpson

– Jeff Johnson