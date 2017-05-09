Where to vote in Kootenay East, Columbia River – Revelstoke

New MLAs will be elected Tuesday in both of our local ridings.

Local voting stations reopen 9 AM to 9 PM MST for British Columbia’s 41st General Election.

Kootenay East Liberal Bill Bennett and Columbia River-Revelstoke NDP Norm MacDonald both announced they would not be seeking re-election.

Kootenay East candidates include Liberal Tom Shypitka, Randal MacNair of the NDP, the Green Party’s Yvonne Prest and Libertarian Keith Komar.

Columbia River-Revelstoke candidates include Liberal Doug Clovechok, New Democrat Gerry Taft, Green Party Samson Boyer of the Green Party, Libertarian nominee Rylan Kashuba, and Independents Justin Hooles and Duncan MacLeod.

Voting stations in Kootenay East include:

– Grasmere

– Baynes Lake

– Elko

– Moyie

– Jaffray

– Wardner

– Cranbrook

– Fernie

– St. Eugene Mission

– Hosmer

– Fort Steele

– Sparwood

– Elkford

Voting stations in Columbia River-Revelstoke include:

– Kimberley

– Wasa

– Canal Flats

– Fairmont Hot Springs

– Windermere

– Invermere

– Radium Hot Springs

– Edgewater

– Brisco

– Parson

– Revelstoke

– Nicholson

– Field

For more details visit Elections BC.

– Devin Howard