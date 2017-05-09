Cranbrook to conduct study on storm water infrastructure

Cranbrook wants to tap into federal funding to determine how climate change is affecting its infrastructure.

The high snowpack has caused the city’s three major watersheds to back up and create flooding.

The municipality has requested a grant from Ottawa to conduct a study on storm water infrastructure to create an asset management plan.

Mayor Lee Pratt says Joseph Creek has been altered many times over the years but it`s due for an upgrade.

“It’s a mess right now.” says Pratt. “The new subdivisions we have and the addition of different areas of Cranbrook. Storm water is coming down the roads and it has to exit somewhere and it’s all eventually going into somewhere along Joseph Creek.”

The mayor says cleaning up Joseph Creek, Jim Smith Creek, and Hospital Creek is a top priority.

“It’s creating some problems so what we want to do is do a complete study and clean it up where it should have been done before.”

Pratt adds that they want the study to create a long-term vision on how they can manage watersheds as the city expands.

This years snowpack has brought challenges to the forefront when its comes to storm water management.

– Mayor Lee Pratt

– Devin Howard